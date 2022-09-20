  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Femi Shakes Things up With  Release of Debut EP STUNNA

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Oluwafemi Ogundipe, known by his mononym Femi, is a Nigerian-American singer-songwriter born in New Haven, Connecticut. He made his major music debut in 2020 with “College Dropout,” a melodic rap ballad reflecting his college experience. 

Femi has just released his long-awaited debut EP titled STUNNA, available now on all digital platforms.

After a series of consecutive successful single releases, including “G-Class” in the STUNNA EP, Femi unveils a body of work that he describes as “an introduction to what’s to come in the future, a layout, a foundation to let people into me.” The 6-track project takes listeners on a journey into the captivating world of Femi as he introduces his fans to a new sound bridging R&B, soul, Afro-Beats, and Afrofusion. 

Femi’s hot unique sound is as fresh as the team who made it all come together. Produced by talented young producers such as KrazeyTunez, Sonni, and CHEWY, the entire project was engineered by a young Evan Pollick. 

This debut EP delivers Femi’s most significant and boldest body of work to date, and he sees the project as the perfect introduction to what’s to come.

STUNNA track listing include My Way; G-Class; Banga; Play 4 Keeps; STUNNA; and Guidance.

