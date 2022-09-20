Employees of My Relatives Died in Ill-fated Train Attack, Says UN Deputy Secretary

•Some still in captivity

•Sambo: We’ve settled for lasting intervention

The Deputy Secretary General, United Nations (UN), Amina Muhammed, yesterday, hinted that she had families, who had employees, who lost their lives in the Ill-fated train attack and some, still in captivity.

The UN Deputy Secretary General made the disclosure at the United Nations Headquarters complex in New York, United States, when the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, paid her a courtesy visit.

Muhammed pointed out that the infrastructure development of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was worthy of commendation, but “people won’t see progress, when they are leaving in insecurity and I’m excited that the honourable minister’s initiative will go a long way in dealing with this challenge.”

While congratulating Sambo, the Deputy Secretary General stressed that Nigerians looked forward to more strides and results from him, stating that, “Everyday, months and weeks matters at home and the whole nation looks forward to the story the Minister will tell at the dusk of the administration,” Muhammed said.

Responding, Sambo said he hit the ground running from day one and part of his courtesy visit to her was to solicit assistance and opportunities for the transportation ministry.

While commiserating with her, Sambo said, he had studied several recommendations and proposals and had settled in on one which would give a long term solution that will cover both rail and road security and after testing this in the coming weeks, it would be a template for the sector.

“Also not resting on my oars, I and my team are working tirelessly with the relevant agencies to ensure the release of those in captivity,” he said.

Sambo further stressed that the ministry has zeroed in on a lasting intervention to rail and by extension road insecurity, after studying several submissions and recommendations presented to him, he will zero in on employing present-day technology and rapid response by the relevant security agencies, that will be a template for the sector.

“The security of a nation is its community and when communal involvement is employed, coupled with technology and rapid response, the insecurity can be nipped in the bud to a large extent. The task is not easy, but honestly, you are doing us proud indeed, we pray for strength, resilience and wisdom as you discharge your duties” the minister said.