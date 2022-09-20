 Aggrieved Kaduna APC Members Reconciled, Vow to Work for Party’s Victory

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, who lost out during the primary elections have resolved to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, shortly after meeting with the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, the aggrieved party chieftains, under the umbrella of “Kaduna APC Aspirants’ Forum” said they had resolved to ensure that all candidates of the party emerge victorious.

Some of the aggrieved members had instituted court cases against the outcome of the primary elections.

Chaiman of the forum, Hon. Ishaq Sale, who said his group will work tirelessly to ensure that the APC wins all the elective positions from the presidency to state house of assembly seats in Kaduna state.

He, however, said talks were still ongoing with two leading governorship aspirants, Hon. Sani Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar who, according to him, are still aggrieved, to toe the same line in the overall interest of the party.

“We just concluded a meeting with our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani. We all know his capacity, we all know the kind of person he is.

“He is a person that will ensure that everyone is carried along. The outcome of the meeting is that, we have come together as a forum to collapse all our structures into one and support our party’s candidates, from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Senator Uba Sani and all others, to ensure that all of them emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

“By this, we are telling the general public that APC in Kaduna State is one and that the aspirants have come together to ensure that, all our candidates emerge victorious”, Sale said.

He added that the forum will work to ensure that all issues are resolved and those aggrieved are reconciled.

“We are proud to tell you that, members of this forum are now ready to step down the cases they initiated in courts in the shortest possible time.

“So, we are calling on other aspirants, who are not in attendance or who are yet to join this movement, to please come together and let us fight this battle together for us to achieve success come 2023.

“We have endorsed Distinguished Senator Uba Sani as our gubernatorial candidate as far as APC Kaduna State Aspirants Forum is concerned.

“We are also working tirelessly to ensure that we produce not less than 600,000 votes across the state from this forum”, Sale said.

According to him, discussions were still going on with Sha’aban and Abubakar and “a logical conclusion will soon be reached and hopefully they will also drop their (court) cases and join the movement for APC’s victory.”

Also in an interview with journalists after the meeting, the Director-General of Uba Sani Campaign Council, Prof. Mohammad Bello said, agreements reached with the Aspirants Forum had been “properly documented and would be fully implemented.”

He said as a result of the reconciliation, all aspirants who lost at the primaries of the various elective positions, were made automatic members of the campaign council.