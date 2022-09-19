  • Monday, 19th September, 2022

Sociedad Set to Replace Injured Umar Sadiq

Sport

Spanish LaLiga side Real Sociedad has concluded plans to sign another striker after it confirmed that injured Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq had successfully gone under doctor’s knives..

Umar was signed in the final days of the summer market from Almeria but suffered an ACL injury against Getafe last weekend.

La Real have confirmed Sadiq isn’t expected to play again this season.

As such, La Real management aims to sign a replacement – either using the free agency market or as an emergency transfer.

Sadiq had scored three goals in five LaLiga games this season.

The unfortunate injury also shut him out from coach José Santos Peseiro’s 25-man Super Eagles list for the international tune-up game against former AFCON champions Algeria in Oran on Tuesday, 27th September. 

