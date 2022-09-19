  • Monday, 19th September, 2022

Queen’s Funeral Drawing to a Close at Westminster Abbey

The funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is drawing to a close gradually at Westminster Abbey in London.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the “Last Post” following Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s commendation over the queen’s coffin and a blessing pronounced by the dean.

Two minute’s silence followed across the country before “Reveille” was sounded by the trumpeters. The national anthem was sung by the congregation.

Charles looked very emotional during the singing of the anthem, remaining silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.”

A lament played by The Sovereign’s piper as her coffin was carried our of Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

The strains of the lament could still be heard echoing through the abbey as the piper walked off.

Shortly after, as the organist played Bach’s “Fantasia in C minor,” soldiers of the bearer party entered from the South Quire Aisle.

As the bearers moved slowly through the abbey to place the coffin once more on the gun carriage, they were followed in procession to the Great West Door by The king and queen consort along with other members of the royal family. (PA Media/dpa/NAN)

