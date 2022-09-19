Kogi Assembly Not Out to Witch-hunts Dangote, Other Mining Companies, Says State Speaker



Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State House of Assembly has assured mining companies in the state that it was not out to witch-hunt any of them, adding that it is currently investigating the internally generated revenue drive of the state.



The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after a special public hearing on ‘Investigation of Internally Generated Revenue accrued to Kogi State from the mining companies,’ at Kogi State House of Assembly on Saturday .

Kolawole explained that following the not-too-impressive IGR generation in Kogi State, the State Assembly set up an Ad -hoc committee to investigate the state’s revenue drive.



He stated that the House Ad-hoc Committee was expected to look into to the establishment of the mining companies in Kogi State, noting that this steps would enable the House to take position on the state’s internally generated revenue.

Meanwhile no representatives of the invited companies were present at the Kogi State House of Assembly, while all agencies invited were told to come back next week.



He added that Kogi State cannot remain the same again, noting that this was because the House want to know how much revenue had been accrued to the state, from the mining companies.



“If you look at what is moving out of Kogi State every day, I am sure you will agree with that the state should not be complaining of not having money.

“I personally went on oversight function about 10 day ago. With what I saw, I almost shed tears for my dear state. If you know what we are missing.

“But we blessed God for giving us the resources. If you are tapping our resources give what is due to us. We are not witch-hunting anyone. We are not saying you should not come to the state to invest. We want many investors as many as possible, but we must do the right thing at the right time.



“For example Dangote Cement Company started as Obajana Cement Factory. Kogi State is interested to know at what point the company transformed to Dangote Cement Company. We want to know the share capital of Kogi State in the company and what has been the benefits of the state in that company,” he added.



The Speaker stressed that although this was not peculiar to Dangote alone, saying other registered mining companies such as Manga Yola and others in the industry the Kogi State, were also summoned.



“If you go to Kogi East for example, you will see over 100 trailers loaded with coal moving out of Kogi State every day. On whose instructions? Are they paying their dues? What we are saying is that we are not against anybody coming to invest in the state. But let the right things be done at the right time.

“Whatever belongs to Kogi give it to the state and continue your business,” he posited.

Kolawole ordered the Chairman of House Ad-hoc committee on IGR ,Umar Tanimu to write another letter re-inviting Dangote Cement Company and others within next one week as the committee reconvenes for meeting .