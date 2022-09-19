Goodknight Power Activ+ Enters the Nigeria Insecticide Market.

Nigeria is commonly referred to as Africa’s powerhouse and over the years, this has proven to be true. Nigeria is a buzzing marketplace for all types of products and services. It is a market that is constantly tapped because almost everything that is brought there is optimized and used. Nigeria is a market for all industry types, and also accommodates the aerosols industry especially as malaria is responsible for nearly 300,000 deaths yearly in Nigeria.

Insecticides sell a lot in Nigeria because people need to get rid of perceived harmful insects in their homes and surroundings, and they turn to insecticides. Malaria kills people daily in Nigeria and to get rid of mosquitoes that are the carriers of malaria, people fumigate their homes and surroundings with insecticides.

Because of the high cases of malaria in Nigeria, Nigeria has become a country that is receptive to insecticide brands with a lot of these brands positioned in the market. One standout brand that is always a step ahead of all its competitors is Goodknight. The brand’s latest innovation highlights its position ahead of competitors with the development of its ALL NEW Goodknight Power Activ+.

Instead of having just the aerosol insecticide known in the market as “fleet”, Goodknight (a product of Godrej Nigeria) has developed an electric liquid insecticide with the sole aim of protecting your family against mosquito bites. With a more improved formula, the Goodknight Power Activ+ comes with a dual mode advantage; 50% powerful on the Normal mode and even more powerful on the Activ mode. It is an easy switch between the activ mode and the normal mode, depending on the intensity of mosquito infestation.

The Power Activ+ contains 50% more Activ Molecules which makes it 50% more powerful. It comes with a superior heating system that ensures low electricity consumption yet with a consistent release of the Power Activ+. It protects the whole family from diseases like malaria and it is safe to use Power Activ+ around children and the whole family.

The Nigerian market is ready to receive the Goodknight Power Activ+ as it is a necessity for all households. Nigerians are daily patrons of insecticides and this would be a helpful invention for all households as it reduces the stress of managing mosquitoes and still maintains the level of potency that Goodknight is known for.