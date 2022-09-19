  • Monday, 19th September, 2022

FSDH Merchant Bank Unveils Solutions for Healthcare Sector

Nume Ekeghe
FSDH has unveiled in a bid to support healthcare sector in Nigeria, they have developed an array of products and financing to boost the sector.
The bank noted that they have come up with key collaborations the private and public sectors including the Lagos State Government to help bridge the corrosion in the healthcare sector.


The bank in a statement noted that the Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, Mrs. Bukola Smith said the bank has for set up a health desk manned experienced doctors and practitioners and is financing healthcare projects, supporting several hospitals and HMOs.


The Group Head of Corporate Banking & Branches, Stella-Marie Omogbai also stated: “FSDH identified the healthcare industry as an area of interest, and we put together a team of doctors and professionals who understand the business of healthcare finance.

We set up a health desk manned by some of the most experienced doctors and practitioners and since then, we have gone ahead to finance healthcare projects, support several hospitals, HMOs as well as partnerships with the private and public sectors including the Lagos State Government”

