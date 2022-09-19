CSCS Joins ISSA Board as CEO Jalo-Waziri Becomes Board Member



Kayode Tokede

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) from September 2022 becomes a member organization of the Board of Directors of the International Securities Services Association (ISSA) as Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS appointed to the Board of ISSA.



The ISSA Board has set themselves the ambition of ensuring the Association is diverse and fit for the 21st Century, composed of a wide spectrum of firms involved in the Securities Services value chain globally.



The Chairman, ISSA, Phil Brown in a statement said, “CSCS is a great addition to the ISSA Board, bringing not only in-depth knowledge of Africa, but also a forward-thinking and technologically advanced perspective.



“ISSA is committed to building its brand on the continent and ensuring the relevance of its products to all market segments – and the presence of CSCS on the Board will ensure that ISSA delivers on this commitment. Haruna is a known quantity at ISSA, having served and actively contributed on the Operating Committee. He will undoubtedly bring his skills and personality to the Board, and I am delighted that he will be joining us.”



On accepting the nomination, Chief Executive of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri in a statement also said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to contribute towards global capital market development.



“I look forward to deepening my engagement with ISSA towards advancing its crucial role in the global securities services industry for the mutual interest of all members and more importantly the integrity and efficiency of the market. Since becoming an Operating Committee Member, I have more than ever appreciated the real value that ISSA brings to the market and the potentials of its coordination of securities services stakeholders across the ecosystem.