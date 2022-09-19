Aero Contractors, Uzam Aviation Services in Partnership, to Commence Operation Soon

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Aero Contractors, a renowned airline in Nigeria, has said it is in partnership with Uzam Aviation Services, a deal that will see the resumption of its flight operations shortly.

Multiple sources said over $50 million has been invested in the purchase of five aircraft that will be operated by Aero contractors.



According to the management of Aero Contractors, the partnership would “mark another turning point in Nigeria’s aviation with the acquisition of more fleet from Uzam Aviation Services.”



The Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar said steps were being taken by Aero Contractors to commence operations, and with this development, the airline will now have nine aircraft to resume its operation.



Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmoud told journalists recently that “Commercial-wise, we are looking at resuming operations soon with all processing procedures in place for that purpose.”

The company acquired 75-seater aircraft, “known to be one of the safest aircraft, it has short landing and short takeoff, so it is very good even during emergencies. Nigerians should expect efficient, prompt and reliable service.



“So, with this, we hope to meet aviation demand in terms of passengers and also cost because we have noticed that cost is a concern for a lot of travelling passengers.

“This arrangement and in addition to the airctafts in out fleets, we are excitingly looking forward operating about nine aircrafts.”