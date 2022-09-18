Zulum Hails APC National Women for Empowering 3000 in Borno 





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has commended the National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Betta Edu, for empowering no less than 3000 women and less privileged in the state.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the National Women Leader on Political Matters, Seun Bosede Osamaye, Zulum said it was the first time in the history of the state that a national women leader would carry out such intervention for the people of the state.

Zulum said: “No National Women Leader in history has ever come to the North-east to carry out such interventions. It is not the numbers but the intentions; Borno state appreciates your humanitarian gestures.”

Thousands of indigenes including women, the less privileged and physically challenged were empowered in Maiduguri the state capital.

While speaking at the event, the national women leader reiterated that the empowerment program was an impactful intervention that takes care of the immediate needs of these indigent less privileged and vulnerable women

She said: “We want the lives of people to change for real. That Is why we are doing what we are doing. That Is why we are deploying all the passion.

“That is why we are deploying all the resources to support small scale startups. We want our people to be healthy. We want your children to be healthy. That is why we are giving out free health care.”

She further appreciated Zulum and his wife, Dr Falmata Zulum for providing logistics support to make the program successful and to also mobilise Borno Women in their numbers to benefit from the programs of The APC National Women’s Wing.

In her remake, Zulum expressed confidence that there was no other party in Borno, but APC and that she has the assurance that Borno State will deliver 100 percent massively for APC in the presidential election in 2023.

She also commended the APC national women leader for her efforts “to touch lives throughout the country. Words have spread out about your humanitarian gestures and we are happy Borno is benefitting today.

“Our Women are happy for these interventions given to them. Borno is APC and APC is Borno, your coming has further confirmed the return of peace and security to Borno and the return of normal lives to some hitherto Local Government that was seized by bandits.”