Who Wants Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dead?

This is no fable from the heart of a crazy fiction writer. It is not a scene from Hollywood movies.  It is as real as daylight. But what is most surprising is why anyone would want Nigeria’s businessman and politician, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, dead. This is the question troubling the minds of Nigerians and his loved ones.

The businessman, who is also the Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, was going about his normal activities last Sunday, travelling to his hometown with his aides when some dare-devil gunmen rained bullets on him alongside his convoy. Many scampered for safety while some of his trusted aides, unfortunately, fell from the bullets.

It was learnt that if not for his bullet-proof car and the grace of God,  the Anambra  State-born Senator would have kicked the bucket. The gory pictures and video emanating from the scene would send chills down the spines of even a man with a heart of stone. It was such a dreadful and unpalatable scene to watch.

Many will recall that he has been at the forefront of the war against insecurity in his state. Last month, he donated N500 million to the state government to fight insecurity in the state. The wondrous donation from the philanthropist was received with applause from different corners, as no individual from the state has ever made such a huge donation.

To further show his concern over the insecurity situation in the state, he jettisoned the plan to celebrate his 51st birthday on September 3, 2022. Ubah asked his family and friends to cancel plans to celebrate his birthday, saying he preferred a very quiet get-together.

According to him, “I want to use this period of reflection to pay respects to those who in one way or the other have fallen victims or lost beloved members of their families and friends to insecurity.”

His admirers, therefore, found it so shocking the attempt on his life by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

