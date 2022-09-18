Ndidi Poor, Iheanacho Blunt as Son’s Hat Trick Lifts Spurs

Duro Ikhazuagbe

These are not the best of times for Nigeria’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the English Premier League. They were part of Leicester City handed a 6-2 hammering at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening to stay rooted to the bottom of the English topflight.

Defeats in their last six games with a total of 22 goals conceded, has created anxiety amongst Leicester fans.

Yesterday, Ndidi in particular, who has been an integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ set up since crossing from Belgium to England, failed the Foxes. The drop in his form, since returning from the long injury spell, was clearly evident.

Leicester however got off to the best start just six minutes into the game thanks to Youri Tielemans who converted a penalty.

Just two minutes after Leicester opener Spurs equalised through Harry Kane before Eric Dier made it 2-1 on 21 minutes.

With four minutes left in the first half Leicester drew level as James Maddison got on the score sheet.

Leicester did well to stay at par at 2-2 until the 47th minute, when Ndidi was dispossessed of the ball outside his box by Rodrigo Bentacur for Spurs to go in front again.

Thereafter, it became Heung-Min Son’s show. He fired a 14–minute hat trick in the 73rd, 84th and 86th minutes to seal the emphatic win that sent Spurs level with Manchester City on 17points apiece at the top of the Premier League.

The victory maintained Spurs’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win, despite having led in four of their seven matches thus far.

Elsewhere on the night, Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring run as Manchester City crushed Wolves 3-0 at the Molineux Stadium to step back to the top of the Premier League.

The hosts had only touched the ball once before Jack Grealish put City in front after just 55 seconds.

Haaland then scored for the seventh consecutive game and took his tally to 14 in the past nine when he doubled the visitors’ advantage with a long-range effort after 16 minutes.

As at all Premier League games at the weekend, fans observed a minute’s silence for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 70th-minute round of applause in honour of her 70-year reign.