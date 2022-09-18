NAOWA Seeks Partnership with NDLEA on Anti-drug War





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) has pledged commitment to work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ensure a drug-free country.

The President of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya made this pledge during a visit to NDLEA’s Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa at the agency’s head office, Abuja Friday.

Yahaya, also the wife of Chief of Army Staff, commended Marwa for the extraordinary achievements recorded in the NDLEA under his leadership.

She therefore asked for collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs, noting that NAOWA “has been following the tremendous achievements recorded in the past 18 months. NAOWA has been following the tremendous achievements recorded in the last 18 months.

“As a humanitarian organisation that is committed to capacity building and empowerment for its members and stakeholders, partnering with the NDLEA will be mutually beneficial as she plans to take the drug campaign to the barracks.

“Among the areas of partnership sorted include the training of NAOWA members and staff in early detection and identification of substance abuse, as well as how to conduct drug prevention programmes. Others include measures to prevent drug trafficking and channels for reporting drug activities.”

During the visit, Marwa thanked NAOWA’s president and her entourage for the visit, commending the association for the laudable initiatives under the leadership of Mrs. Yahaya which have transformed the association.

Marwa noted the important role the association plays in ensuring the success of career military officers.

He observed that NAOWA’s support would be required in both drug demand and drug supply reduction activities, stressing that addiction does not discriminate and can afflict any family.

He encouraged NAOWA to leverage NDLEA’s 24/7 toll free helpline (080010203040) recently launched to assist drug-dependent persons seeking help without stigmatisation, urging the president of NAOWA to facilitate the establishment of counselling centres in barracks across the country to cater to the needs of people suffering from drug use disorders.

He equally asked the organisation to join the agency in promoting drug tests by intending couples before marriage. He added that fear of testing positive will deter potential drug users from getting involved with drugs.

NDLEA’s chairman. however , promised to support NAOWA in its proposed drug enlightenment efforts through training.