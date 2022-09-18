Musa, Ekong, 23 Others in Peseiro’s Eagles for Algeria in Oran

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, has opted for captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Troost-Ekong and 23 other players to take on former African champions Algeria in an international friendly in the Algerian town of Oran on Tuesday, 27th September.

Also called are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers.

Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group.

Germany-based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold.

Three-time African champions Nigeria and two-time African champions Algeria clash at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran on Tuesday, 27th September, with the invited players expected to confluence in the city of Constantine today.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi.