Mo Abudu Still Holds the Ace at 58

In the beginning, age and time were supposed to be markers for the amazing things we achieved as a growing race. Unfortunately, things have been less than stellar on the universal front. Nevertheless, several seeds have managed to sprout very colourful leaves, mirroring the brilliance of the sun and the diversity of the rainbow. Media dynast Mosunmola Abudu (Mo Abudu for short) is one of such seeds, and she is still doing amazing things at 58.

There are few individuals as impressively versatile as Mo Abudu. Forbes-acclaimed and well-balanced in virtually every aspect, her delectable personality is only slightly outdone by her successful career. A few days ago, she clocked 58 years and obtained the seal of veneration from her family, friends, and fans on social media.

In her celebration of herself, Mo Abudu did not throw herself into the light or ask people to swoon with admiration. Instead, she posted a simple picture of herself and her grandchildren. That itself showed the kind of person she is, a happy, healthy grandmother who wants her grandchildren to reach the same height she has reached and exceed it. Of course, her wish is difficult to imagine considering that she only needs to reach out her hands and she would be plucking the stars.

The EbonyLife TV (ELTV) founder is not a run-of-the-mill mogul. She is able to dominate the media industry because she has a strong character and will, vision and voice, and is not afraid to challenge the norms. She remains the apex for women in her industry in Nigeria and most of Africa, which is why even Netflix sought to create ties with her to ride on her coattails.

At 58, Mo Abudu’s life is very brilliant and continues to be so. Hers is the kind of brightness that others can emulate, although doing so perfectly is another story. She is an inspiring person, one with few equals on the African continent.