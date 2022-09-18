Many Trapped as Four-storey Building Collapses in A’Ibom

A four-storey building on Akah Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has collapsed, trapping a yet-to-be-identified number of persons.

It was gathered that the building collapsed on a bungalow around 6.30pm yesterday.

The Coordinator, South South Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Godwin Tepikor, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the phone, said four persons had been rescued so far.

“A four-storey building behind Zenith Bank on Akah Road by Plaza, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has collapsed on a bungalow. Some persons are said to be trapped in the bungalow. A search and rescue has commenced and four persons have been rescued so far. Further update will be given,” he said.

Incidences of building collapse across the country have become alarming in recent times, with six cases recorded in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Jigawa states within three weeks.

While about a dozen were killed in the six cases, others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Aside from the Jigawa and Akwa Ibom incidents, it was reported that 137 fatalities were recorded in 57 cases of building collapse in two years.

Al-Mustapha Breaks down in Tears over Insecurity

A former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late General Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha on Saturday, broke down in tears over the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) went emotional when he received a coalition of northern Christian women at his residence in Abuja.

He said, “What Nigeria wants now is leadership. We have to get out of where we are and people will come and use the name of religion to say ‘Because he is a Muslim, he can not be this; because he is a Christian, he can not be this.”

The former CSO said, “These are ingredients that killed Nigeria yesterday that they are also using to kill Nigeria tomorrow. We can’t accept that. I am seated next to you; you are my sister. Amongst you are mothers. We would die protecting you.”

He added that Nigeria is being taken for a ride. Al Mustapha alleged some unidentified persons of trying to destroy the country.

He said, “We as a country have been taken for a ride. God Almighty exposed some of us, almost as teenagers, I was 19 years old when I began to know power play in Nigeria.

“They are only interested in destroying us the more and people don’t understand,” he added.