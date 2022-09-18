Diri’s Milk of Human Kindness

It is always refreshing to see evidence of humanity in the lives of public officials. In the case of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, this side of leadership is not always very clear. After all, Diri is renowned to be so committed to the growth and development of his state that he sometimes forgets to lean back and see who is following him. But this time, the death of a high official in his administration rattled him and let the nation see his kindness.

The passing of Tolu Amatu, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority came as a shock to many people. According to reports, Amatu slumped on the night of September 10, in his residence at Baybridge Road, Kpansia area of Yenagoa. Although he was rushed to a hospital almost immediately after, they were unable to revive him and that brought a wave of sadness to Bayelsa.

Reacting to the event, Governor Diri grieved for the family of the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, as a show of consolation, Diri also offered an automatic scholarship to Amatu’s children, noting that their father passed away when he was needed in Bayelsa the most. Perhaps they would be able to replicate their father’s contributions to Bayelsa in the future.

Indeed, Amatu was an individual with a strong presence. He came to prominence while serving under former Governor Seriake Dickson as the Chairman of the Ekeremor Local Government Area. He was also a popular aspirant for the House of Representatives where he made attempts to represent the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

Based on these achievements, Diri’s bestowal of the fortune of scholarship on Amatu’s children is the governor’s way of sending off a comrade. Even more, it shows Diri’s compassionate side, letting the people of Bayelsa know that their governor is not an insensitive person.