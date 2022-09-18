Chinese Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Kano 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Chinese man has allegedly stabbed his lover identified as Ummakulsum Sani Buhari, to death at Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the Chinese visited the 23-year-old deceased at her parents’ house.

The deceased, popularly known as ‘Ummita’ attended the Kano School of Nursing and Midwifery.

A tweep, @ahmadranking had claimed that a misunderstanding between the duo led to the incident.

He tweeted, “A little misunderstanding reportedly occurred prompting the accused to call Ummita repeatedly and she was said to have ignored his calls.

“He subsequently headed to their home, banged on their door repeatedly, which made Ummita’s mother furious.”

Speaking with journalists, the mother of the deceased demanded justice as she narrated the affair between her daughter and the Chinese.

“I want the authorities to see to this criminal act. It was long since their love affair ended. She got married and later got divorced. That was when he came back to her life, pressing that he must see her.

“He used to come in although we don’t like it but he doesn’t understand. We used to chase him out. When I attempted informing the police, my children would refuse and say let’s not take the matter public.

“The man that came to her aid and went through the window; he was the one who caught him (the Chinese) and brought him out.

“He ran off and they chased him and brought him back. He is now with the police. She was my eldest daughter but she has two elder brothers.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.