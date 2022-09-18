Chambas, Kukah to Attend Jonathan’s Pre-election Peace Conference

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





In a bid to promote a culture of peace and violence-free election ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is set to host key political stakeholders and democratic actors for a one-day peace conference.

The event tagged: ‘Nation-building; the role of elections in a multi-ethnic context,’ is scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the foundation’s Executive Director, Ms. Ann Iyonu, noting that the 2022 Peace Conference would examine the trends and threats to a peaceful election and build a multi-stakeholder consensus toward a peaceful general election.

Iyonu noted that the former Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Amb. Mohamed Ibn Chambas would present the keynote address.

She also listed Bauchi State Governor, Senate Bala Mohammed; Bishop, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Hassan Kukah, Regional Director for Central and West Africa, National Democratic Institute (NDI), Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh as part of the discussants at the event.

Iyonu further said the rationale behind the conference “is to promote a culture of tolerance among different political actors and highlight best practices for credible and violence-free elections in Nigeria.

“Participants at the conference will be drawn from a wide range of interest groups, including members of political parties, aspirants, government representatives, women and youth groups, security operatives, leaders of the election management body, civil society groups, members of the diplomatic corps, media professionals and many others.

“They will examine how the Nigerian democratic space has evolved, discuss the trends and threats to an inclusive and peaceful election, and canvass strategies toward nation-building to consolidate the nation’s 23 years of democracy.”