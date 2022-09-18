Ayu’s Inflammatory Comments

POLITICAL NOTES

There is nothing to suggest that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu wants the crisis in the party to end any time soon. Almost on a weekly basis, he makes incendiary comments that worsen the disagreement.

Last week, Ayu was said to have given reason why the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate above Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the Northern Christian Youth Assembly Summit in Abuja, Ayu said Atiku, picked Okowa as his running mate above Wike, because of humility and more excellent performance in office.

“We looked around and we thought we have to give not just a vice president that will assist him (Atiku) but we did our homework to select a man who is highly educated, very humble, and who has done very well as a governor in his home state. Okowa is the most qualified running mate. It is on his own personal merit that he was selected by the party as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar. I think Nigeria will be very lucky to have two such people who are committed to development, who are detribalised, who believe in uniting this country,” the PDP chairman said.

Coming at a time when all efforts are in top gear to solve the crisis in the party between Ayu and Wike, the comment by Ayu is unfortunate. It clearly shows that he does not want the disagreement to be resolved ahead of the general election.

Recall that similar comment by Atiku has infuriated Wike and his allies. Atiku had said that he chose Okowa as his vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election over Wike because of his desire to unite Nigeria. He he added that he chose Okowa because he wanted the person he would be able to work with.

All these incendiary comments at a time when they are supposed to be seeking reconciliation will only further divide the party. They also leave many wondering if the PDP really wants to win the 2023 presidential election. Or have they been assured of victory?