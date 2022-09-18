After Three Decades, Oil Mogul, Mofe and Ego Boyo’s Love Still Getting Stronger 

True love is not that thing that is perpetually depicted in Nollywood, Hollywood, or Bollywood. True love is not catching the fancy of someone else and belabouring them until they become what you want. Genuine love is the kind of union that exists between oil mogul and Oando Plc Deputy Group CEO, Omamofe Boyo and his wife, Nigerian actor, producer, and creative entrepreneur, Ego Boyo. After spending 30 years together, it is evident to all and sundry that their union continues to wax stronger and stronger, catching the admiration of the oceans below and the commendation of the stars above.

It is that time in September that we celebrate high-profile couples that are making their marriage work. For the Boyo, marital bliss is an everyday thing and not something to look forward to once a year. Mofe and Ego still retain the sparkle of newfound love, going out of their way to please each other.

One might be tempted to assume that Mofe and Ego are still holding down the fort because they cannot find love elsewhere. This rubbish thought is the driving force behind many high-profile divorces in Nigeria. In truth, Mofe and Ego are still very committed to each other because they love each other immensely and immeasurably. And that is enough.

Life is good for the pair. Mofe is doing great things at Oando and Ego is not doing any less. In fact, Ego, despite being a Nollywood sweetheart, continues to use her influence to improve the lives of those around her. This is how she came to become a renowned advocate for education, even earning herself a position on the advisory board of the Oando Foundation and helping to deliver quality educational perks to Nigerian children in school.

For a love so true, trumpets and bright lights are insufficient. For Mofe and Ego, their love is enough sustenance for them to live by.