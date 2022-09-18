2023: Over 5m Farmers to be Mobilised for Tinubu, Shettima

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Commercial farmers in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT have started a nationwide mobilisation of their members for the candidacy of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The farmers under the umbrella of Asiwaju Farmers Forum said over one million of the five million targeted farmers have registered under the Asiwaju- Shettima Farmers’ Forum, with over three million others who have indicated interest to be mobilsed for what they described as mother of all campaigns.

Leader of the group, Mr. Retson Tedheke and National Coordinator of Nigerian Farmers and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) made the disclosure in an interview with pressmen at the Inauguration of the National Working Committee of Pragmatic Elites for Asiwaju and Shettima at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja after speaking on the topic: “The Asiwaju Shettima Candidacy: Putting Nigerians To Work With The Agbado Cassava Cultural and Socio Economic Opportunities in Nigeria” at the event.

Tedheke said so far, millions of “farmers in rural communities in Nigeria have indicated interest to join the mass movement from all the geo political zones of the federation for Asiwaju Shettima 2023.

Tedheke who was asked how feasible was his target, said: “Currently an average of 25 farm leaders and mobilizers per state for all 36 states and the FCT.

“We expect more than 100 farm lead mobilizers per state and the FCT. This will ensure there are 5-19 Lead Farmers Mobilizers Per Local Government Area in the 774 LGAs.

“The numbers are in the rural areas and farmers constitute a reasonable chunk of our population in the rural communities. We are talking about people in all the value chain of the this sector.

“Our target is a minimum of 5 million farmers nationwide voting for the Agbado and Cassava Economy and For Nigerians Developing Nigeria With Agricultural and Agribusiness Opportunities Within Nigeria, explained Retson who announced that the inauguration of the National Working Committee of the group will take place before 28th of September, 2022 at The NFGCS Farm Estate, Gaáte Communities, Kokona LGA, Nasarawa State.

Speaking earlier at the event, Mr Retson urged Nigerians to be ready to embrace agriculture in all front as it would continue to be the conversation for national rebirth, development and the new Nigeria we all seek .

He said: “We have an issue at this time and we cannot pretend that all is well. Agriculture is the only sector that can take millions of our youths who are vulnerable to crime of the street.

“We ( the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society) have created a model in Gaate, Nasarawa State where government at all levels can build on to improve the living conditions of the rural communities in the country.

“It is the conversation for the campaigns. The conversation like the Pragmatic Elites for Asiwaju Shettima is talking today today. The conversation about making things work for all. The opportunities are here. The people are here. The land is available. God will not fix this country for us. We owe the people the responsibility to make that work; it must be collective, embellished with the spirit of patriotism and consistency.

“Our job is to make Nigeria understand that Rome was not built in a day. Let me say this. Whatever we do, it is Nigeria first. It is Nigeria always. It is Nigeria only all the time. The Agbado/cassava economy is the only winner”,