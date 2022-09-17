World Malaria Day: DOAM Foundation Offers Free Medical Service to Imo Communities 

Funmi Ogundare

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, recently, held a free medical outreach in Inyishi and Amaimo communities in Imo State, aimed at providing solution to the rampant health challenges prevalent among the less privileged.

The three-day programme, was aimed at commemorating World Malaria Day, set aside globally to control the scourge.

It was themed; ‘Advance Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria’, and saw about 500 people including children, youths and the aged being impacted.

It was supported by JB Pharmaceutical Limited..

Speaking at the programme, the Operation Officer, DOAM Foundation, Mrs. Omoyemi Olumodile, noted that it has the objective of providing free healthcare and medical check-up as a preventive measure and offer prompt intervention for the less privileged in the communities.

She added that the foundation has in the last 16 years, been proffering solutions to some of the rampant health issues in neglected and marginalised communities by organising free medical outreaches tailored to meet some of the basic health needs of all age range in our communities.

According to her,” Since inception, DOAM Foundation has been offering solutions to some of the rampant health issues in neglected and marginalised communities. The programme focused on diagnoses and treatments of illnesses including malaria, diabetes, hypertension, urinary tract infections, among others..”

It’s target audience, she added, are vulnerable people and/or communities with deplorable state of public healthcare system especially as the exorbitant cost of private healthcare have greatly reduced their access to essential medical care.

A Medical Officer of Amaimo Primary Health Center, Obodo-Amaimo, Imo State, Dr. Victor Okere who expressed delight about the programme, educated the beneficiaries on the need to be healthy, advantages of good attitude towards their health care, family planning, dangers of teenage pregnancy and self medication.