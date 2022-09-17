Victor Douglas Malasowe: Creating Cultures That Drive Success

Victor Douglas Malasowe is a Canadian-based life coach who continues to create cultures that readily drive them towards effectiveness, productivity and success.

As a human right activist, he is also a criminal and social justice advocate and a highly dynamic lawyer.

Malasowe is a multiple-award-winning leadership coach, trainer, public speaker, and human potential catalyst.

Besides offering advice on the law, legal procedures and a wide range of allied matters, Malasowe also combines skills, experience and passion to educate individuals and corporate organisations on how to create cultures that readily drive them towards effectiveness, productivity and success.

He is keenly interested in justice, personal development, entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. He is also a super fan of nation-building and politics.