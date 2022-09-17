TTSWG Announces New Board Appointments 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organisation, Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has restructured its board with new key appointments.

The TTSWG focuses on sustainability through best practices in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

According to the group, the board consists of eminent personalities with a proven track record within the telecommunication and technology industries.

The new board is chaired by Engr. Abdu-Waya Mohammed, who is also the Head Strategy at FCT Internal Revenue Service.

Others members of the board included Vice-Chairperson, Dr (Mrs) Wunmi Hassan who is also the President/CEO of High-Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youth; Iklimatu Abubakar Ramallan, Founder/CEO of IQRAM & IRA Technologies; Dr Chris Uwaje, Chair, Mobile Software Solutions Ltd; and Prof. Francis Idachaba, professor of Communication Engineering at the Covenant University.

Mohammed is a technology specialist with over 30 years of experience in both academics and industry. He also serves on the National Broadband Steering Committee of the NCC.

Hassan, an IT professional per excellence evaluated Nigeria’s Information Technology Policy of 2001 in her PhD research with her result as a major input to the reform and convergence of the major ICT institutions in the country, thereby culminating in a Communications Technology Ministry in Nigeria today.

On his part, Ramallan boasts years of expertise in business management that spans different sectors of the economy, while Idachaba is an active member of several professional bodies including Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Commenting, Abdu-Waya said, “It is an honour to serve these highly experienced and inspiring leaders. The sooner we expedite the education of every stakeholder in the sector about sustainability, from product providers to customers, the sooner we begin to protect more of our social and physical environment, health, and wealth for the future.

“Nigerian businesses are fast redefining their operations around sustainable business models that create enduring value for all stakeholders and the planet. It is against this backdrop that TTSWG is positioned to propel more action in sustainability across industries by creating a strong network for collaboration.”