Toyota Hilux Gets a Tundra Face Transplant by Japanese Tuner 

Bennett Oghifo

The eighth-gen Toyota Hilux has been around since 2015 and despite two consecutive facelifts in 2017 and in 2020 it has started showing its age in terms of styling. For those who would like a visual refresh, Japanese tuner GMG Double Eight is offering a custom bodykit that makes the Hilux look like a clone of the larger and considerably newer Tundra.

Surprisingly for an aftermarket job, the visual upgrades could be mistaken for another facelift, with the lines of the Tundra looking quite nice on the Hilux.

The highlight of the bodykit is the redesigned front fascia, sending Tundra vibes. It includes a massive octagon grille with a honeycomb pattern, a black skid plate, GR-style Toyota lettering, and three yellow marker lights making the Hilux look like a full-size pickup. The new vertically-positioned bumper intakes are connected with the stock headlights, while a cosmetic hood scoop is mounted on the stock bonnet.

The rest of the bodywork remains largely unchanged, with the exception of the wide fender add-ons. Those are body-colored with stamped elements to make them look more rugged. The pictured vehicle is also fitted with a new set of deadlock alloy wheels shod in grippy A/T tires and quite possibly a lift kit, further improving its visual appeal and off-road credentials.

There are no mechanical changes, which means that the Toyota Hilux retains its stock 2.4-liter turbodiesel with 147 hp (110 kW / 150 PS) in JDM-spec, or the 2.8-liter turbodiesel with 201 hp (150 kW / 204 PS) elsewhere in the world. We guess that the bodykit is compatible with all Hilux variants, including the GR Sport.

The cost for the upgrades is ¥235,000 ($1,630) for the front bumper, ¥5,000 ($35) for the grille’s inner mess, ¥8,000 ($55) for the yellow marker lights, ¥95,000 ($659) for the fender add-ons, and ¥58,000 ($402) for the bonnet scoop.

In total, the complete kit by GMG Double Eight costs ¥388,000 ($2,692). Note that all aforementioned prices are for unpainted items and exclude taxes and shipping costs.(Source: Carscoops)