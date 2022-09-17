  • Saturday, 17th September, 2022

Shehu Abdullahi Joins Bulgarian Giants Levski Sofia 

Sport | 5 hours ago

The Super Eagles midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi has joined Bulgarian Premier League side, Levski Sofia. Abdullahi announced his new club on Twitter yesterday, months after he left Cypriot club, Omonia Nicosia. He has been a free agent and unattached in the last three months.

Levski Sofia are one of Bulgaria’s biggest clubs, having played in the Champions League in the past. The club has also won 72 trophies including 26 national league titles.

“I’m honoured to join this great team, PFC Levski.

“The club has got great history & one of the oldest in the country. “I want to be part of the club’s history and win titles.

“I’m excited and I can’t wait to get going. Looking forward to an amazing experience with this amazing group,”

He’ll be looking forward to helping the Blues have a decent outing in the First Professional Football League and the Bulgarian cup.

Levski Sofia are currently in ninth place, having accrued a total of 15 points from seven games.

Abdullahi’s career has seen him play in Kuwait, Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey and now Bulgaria. He was a member of the CHAN team that came third in 2014 and was also a member of the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup squad.

The former Kano Pillars star now joins Richard Eromoigbe and Sunday Adeniji as some of the Nigerians to play for Levski Sofia.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.