‘Rub Minds’ Incorrect

EXPRESSION BY Ebere Wabara

“THE establishment of regional security oganisations (organizations, preferably) point (points) to the need to have a decentralized policing system, which notable Nigerians have called for in recent times.”

“Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, recently raised alarm (the alarm) on (over) the control of some parts of the state by some criminals.”

“On behalf of the National Peace Committee, I wish to felicitate with you as you clock three scores and ten.” Get it right: I wish to felicitate you as….

Wrong: “He lives in a face-me-I-face-you apartment.” Right: He lives in a rooming house.

DAILY INDEPENDENT of September 6 exhibited editorial slovenliness in two paragraphs: “The conference, which is organized by the NGE, will see an assemblage of editors, comprising of men and women….” Yank away the second ‘of’ in the extract.

“Although it may be difficult to ascertain whether all of them are Nigerians, but it is evident that majority (the majority) are predominantly Yorubas (Yoruba).” Insight: ‘although’ and ‘but’ cannot co-function. Therefore, delete ‘but.’

Leadership of September 5 disseminated copious solecisms right from its front page: “Masquerade arrested for robbery” This is impossible! What was arrested was not the mask (masquerade), but the masquerader.

“Uzodinma condoles (condoles with/consoles)…motor dealer’s (sic) president (another comma) as he buries mum”

THE GUARDIAN of September 4 lacked lexical focus: “Challenges of restoring peace on (to) the Plateau”

“Real reasons why employees quit their jobs” A rewrite: Real reasons employees quit their jobs

Last Wednesday’s edition of Daily Trust circulated multifarious blunders: “NUPENG’s strike threat: Fed Govt in race to beat Reps deadline” No news: Reps’ deadline

“No fewer than 501 Kano indigenes have been awarded scholarship for masters degrees at (in) different universities of their choice.” Would it have been my choice? Get it right: master’s degree(s).

“The governor said Kano has (had) been experiencing….”

“He said if something urgent is (was) not done….”

“The beneficiaries, he assured, will (would) take over the realms of leadership of the state at (in) various human endeavours.”

Still on this medium: “Venezuela had built the biggest refinery in (on) that continent….” No further comment or analysis.

“Alleged lopsided appointments in the INEC is (are) presently generating ripples in the Presidency….” Who can tell me the function of ‘presently’ here, please?

“Container-carrying trailers often constitute a menance on the roads” Death on wheels: a menace on roads.

“What has happen (happened) to them?”

Lastly from THE NATION ON SUNDAY under review: “Syria (Syrian) rebels target regime air power” World news: regime’s air power.

“Not long ago, Obi Cubana buried mum with pomp” The young man buried his mum in pomp—certainly not ‘with pomp’!

After a long break from this column, THE PUNCH returns. Its edition of September 1 did not advance the advocacy of the English language: “It’s intended to allow us, as Yoruba sons and daughters, to rub minds on the way out of the country’s crippling underdevelopment….” Quest for unity: there is nothing like ‘rub minds’! You either exchange concepts/ideas/perspectives/thoughts/views or have a meeting of minds. How do you ‘rub minds’? Let’s meditate/think before communication, like Chaucer who really transformed English into a literary language.

Blueprint of August 30 politicized the English language through slip-shoddiness: “No love lost between Saraki and I (me)—Ahmed”

“Ex-Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has been in the news of late on issues bothering (bordering) on governance in Kwara State and his relationship with his predecessor, Senator Bukola Saraki.”

Lastly from Vanguard of September 12: “How public varsities’ fee hike truncate (truncates) students’ ambition”

Advertised unpardonable infelicities: “…great cultures and civilizations have been those in which the ruling class has (have) made conscious efforts to initiate, promote and sustain their peoples, cultural talents.”

“It would be height (the height) of folly if Nigeria is taken unaware (unawares).”

“Nigeria should use all her (its) political and diplomatic efforts within and without for a peaceful resolution on (of) the issue.” I say ‘no’ to the feminization of language!

“They wanted to deport them back to Africa….” Just delete ‘back’ which is implied in ‘deportation’.

Wrong: non-challant; right: nonchalant. And this: in spite of (not inspite of…).

“…the electorate is (are) weak and is (are) often intimidated, so nothing avails.”

“It is even more so because this has happened in the Holy month of Ramadan when faithfuls (the faithful) are supposed to eschew hate and violence….”

“Whatever may have been the grievances of the rioters in Kaduna and Abuja, their conduct is an assault on the rule of law, and a set-back (setback) for (to) the democratic process.”

“If and (or) when you relate it to the time….”

“…he gave credence to the annulment by advocating for….” Delete the last word in the extract.

“However, emerging signals point to the fact that the older generation of politicians are (is) only interested on (in) how to ensure that….”

“A situation where a housemaid or nanny becomes endangered specie (an endangered species)….

“….I buy kola nuts and cigarettes and exchange banters almost every night.” ‘Banter’ is uncountable.

“He however said that his men are (were) equal to the task and that they are (were) already….”

“He contended that bankers, being an integral part of the polity, cannot be immuned (immune) to the moral degeneration….”

“A Vehicle Revolving Loan Scheme was in place by which staffs were assisted to purchase their own cars” Back to the future: staff.

“…the purchase of modern luxurious aircraft to offer comfort….” No more old school: luxury aircraft.

“However, we should stop talking about potential but hold the bull by the horn.” Get it right: take the bull by the horns (not horn).

“With regards to the particular case of the armed forces….” This way: with regard to or as regards.

“Answers to the above question is hereby provided below by PDP-USA Chapter….” ‘Answers…is’ indeed!

“…to stimulate employment, build more roads and other social amenities or solve one social problem or the other.” Going by the contextual pluralism of the extract, the right expression should be: one social problem or another.

“Group assures on rancour free PDP” Still on this recurrent blunder: who did the group assure? And this: rancour-free….

“Kalu condemns do or die politics” This way: do-or-die politics.

“The race to Government House in Kano has began in earnest as….” Without any effort: The race has begun….

“The non Passage (sic) of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) did not help matters in 2009.” The non-passage (take note of the hyphen and lower case ‘p’)….

“Ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua was on his sick bed….” No eavesdropping: in his sick bed. One of the clerics who allegedly visited him sat on his sick bed. Got the point?

“Asiwaju…a gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State under (on) the platform of….”

“…those who would have uttered (what?) them reduced everyone to spectators while they reached for each other’s throats.” Get it right: each other’s throat or one another’s throats (depending on context).

“After all, as they say, ‘what is good for the goose is good for the gander’ ’’. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

“Knowing what to wear and how to compliment (complement) it goes a long way….”