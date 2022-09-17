Raphael Oyedika: Relishes Super Eagles Debut 

His blistering start to the season since dumping Midtylland for Club Brugge in August has not gone unnoticed as Raphael Onyedika has been rewarded with a Super Eagles call-up for the Nigeria international friendly encounter against Algeria later this month

With injuries to some senior national team players, Super Eagles Manager, Jose Paseiro handed a first time call-up to three players for the upcoming international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria slated for September 27.

Club Brugge midfielder, Raphael Onyedika have been invited for Nigeria’s friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria later this month.

The 21-year-old has been in fantastic form for Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge since joining from FC Midtylland this summer and has featured prominently for the Club Brugge since then.

He was in full action as Club Brugge defeated FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Belgian champions in August announced the completion of the signing of the Nigerian midfielder in a 5-year-deal that would see him stay at the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play centrally in the defence had been on the radar of many top European clubs, including Serie A champions AC Milan.

Onyedika joins Club Brugge from Danish side FC Midtjylland where he had been since 2019 as a youth player, before being promoted to the senior team in 2020.

Before confirming the deal, Club Brugge’s manager Carl Hoefkens reveals he cannot wait to welcome Onyedika to the Jan Breydel Stadium.

“I hope to see him (Onyedika) very soon with us, I just want to work with the best players possible. I know his quality, so I’m looking forward to it,” Hoefkens said.

The 2022 PulseSports30 star was been a target for Italian champions AC Milan for weeks before the Belgian side joined the race for his signature.

Onyedika had a breakthrough year which saw him become one of the busiest Nigerian performers in Europe last season.

The 21-year-old schemer was an ever feature for the Danish giants in his first senior campaign with them, playing a total of 48 games – scoring four goals and assisting three times across competitions.

He sealed it by leading the club to a Cup win and also won the league’s player of the month award for November.

This season, he will look to help Club Brugge defend their league title, as well as qualify them from their UEFA Champions League group where the Belgian side has amassed the six points at stake after victory over Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto.

Comparing the youngster to French superstar, Paul Pogba did not come to him as a surprise as he looks forward to winning everything.

Onyedika has revealed how he draws inspiration from his Juventus counterpart, Pogba as he looks forward to achieving success with his new side Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old joined the Belgian champions last month in a deal worth €10 million to become Club Brugge’s second most expensive signing this summer.

Plenty of similarities have been drawn between the Super Eagles youngster and the former Manchester United midfielder and Onyedika is not surprised given Pogba is his role model.

“I like to win duels and I am also good with the ball at my feet,” he told Belgium’s Voetbal Nieuws.

“Personally, I look up to Paul Pogba. A lot of people say we look alike, but I just want to be the best version of myself.”

Before signing for the Belgian side, Onyedika had attracted interest from a number of teams, including Serie A champions AC Milan and the player, who can play in a number of midfield roles, says it was an easy choice. “I chose Club Brugge because they are the best team in Belgium and because they want to win everything. I also want to win everything, so that’s a good combination. I have also heard that Club Brugge has the best supporters in Belgium,” he added.

Onyedika was awarded the Best Young Player Award in Denmark last season after impressing for Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga as well as the Europa League.

The Super Eagles hopeful used to play street football before joining FC Ebedei’s academy at the age of 15. After three years in Ebedei, he signed for Midtjylland’s academy, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei, shortly after his 18th birthday.

In his first full season in Denmark, he featured in the U19 League and in the Uefa Youth League, his physique, speed and playing style leaving scouts and coaches impressed.

Onyedika made his Club Brugge debut playing 61 minutes as the Belgian champions thrashed local rivals Cercle Brugge 4-0.

It however remains to be seen whether the Portuguese Super Eagles manager would give him playing time against Algeria for his first international debut.