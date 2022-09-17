PWD Have 27-fold Higher Risk of Blindness and Severe Impairment, Sightsavers

People with disabilities (PWD) have a 27-fold higher risk of blindness and severe impairment, according to a global non-profit organization called Sightsavers.

Speaking at the close out ceremony of Inclusive Eye Health, IEH, Kogi chapter, the Country director of the Organization in Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku stated that this information was discovered during the IEH project which was carried out in Kogi State.

Isiyaku noted that the recently completed initiative, which was sponsored by UKAid, was designed to improve the livelihood and well-being of PWDs and create a model that could be used to scale up the health sector not only in Kogi State but every other States in Nigeria.

In a similar vein, event participants urged for mandatory eye exams for kids before they start school in order to lower the risk of blindness.

According to the President of the Albino Foundation, Mr. Jake Ekpele, the number of people with disabilities would decrease if the government implemented a policy requiring children to be checked before enrolling in school (PWDs).

He said, “ We need a policy that will make it mandatory for all children in the country to be tested and screened before they are enrolled in school.

“If some of these illnesses are treated early, it will reduce the risk of total blindness,” he said.

The chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Mr. Stanley Onyebuchi, added that if vision impairments were spotted and treated at an early stage, many of them might be easily remedied.

In order to ensure that PWDs are included in the healthcare system, Onyebuchi urged the government and other stakeholders to expand some of their commendable programs to all areas of the nation.

Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James Lalu, emphasized the necessity of a countrywide, high-quality healthcare system.

According to Lalu, who was represented by Mr. Adewale Olajuji, there would be fewer PWDs and cases of blindness if healthcare was accessible to everybody.