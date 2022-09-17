  • Saturday, 17th September, 2022

Nigerian Descent, Boniface Gets England Call-up

Sport | 5 hours ago

Another Chelsea player of Nigerian descent has received a call-up to an England youth team ahead of international matches this month.

According to Chelsea insider, Chelsea Youth, via Twitter, Blues Academy starlet Somto Boniface has been named in the latest England U17 squad.

A defender by trade, Boniface is the second Anglo-Nigerian player in Chelsea’s ranks in contention to add to his international caps at youth level for England, the other being 2022 European U19 champion Carney Chukwuemeka, who has been named in England U20 squad.

The 2017 U17 world champions are participating in the Syrenka Cup, which takes place in Warsaw, Poland.

Boniface has already been capped by the Young Lions at U17 level, making his debut for the age group in a friendly against Scotland last February, after starring for the U16s.

The 16-year-old, who can play as a left-back or left wingback, has totaled eight appearances in the U18 Premier League.

First year scholar Boniface has been on the books of Chelsea since U9 level.

