  • Saturday, 17th September, 2022

NFF Gen Sec, Sanusi, Elected NAPHER.SD First Vice President

Sport | 5 hours ago

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi was yesterday elected the 1st Vice President of the National Association of Physical and Health Education, Sports and Dance (NAPHER.SD) at the association’s congress that took place at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Also elected alongside the respected sports administrator are Professor B. F. Adeyanju (President); Professor Joshua Umelfekwem (2nd Vice President); Mr. Franz Atare (Secretary General); Mr. Sylvester Ikuejamuoye (Assistant Secretary General); Dr. Isyaku Abdullahi (Financial Secretary); Mrs Joy Maiyaki (Treasurer); Mr. Kehinde Lamidi (Public Relations Officer); Dr. Aliyu Madaki (Publication Secretary) and; Mr. Godspower Odede (Auditor).

Sanusi, a former lecturer at the first-grade citadel of learning, Ahmadu Bello University and who also holds the traditional titles of Danmasani Wajeke of Wammako district in Sokoto State and Dan-Buran of Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi State, served several terms as President of the National Colleges of Education Games.

A qualified coach, Sanusi headed accommodation and logistics work during the 8th All-Africa Games that Nigeria hosted in 2003, before serving as Director of Competitions of the Nigeria Football Federation. He became the General Secretary of NFF in March 2015.

