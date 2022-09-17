Meet Bizzyaski the Oldest Nigerian Tattooist Based in New York

Top tattoo artist, Yakubu Oniyakuya popularly known as Bizzyaski is one of the many Africans who have successfully broken through the black community in America with his art.

The Nigerian-American based has been one of the fore runners of the painting business in New York following a successful career of over 10 years in the industry.

During this time he has attained several milestone including being the oldest tattoo business on google in the history of Nigeria as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking about his journey into his art, he said “It was not an easy one but we give thanks to God almighty, it was challenging at first , do you know how it is owning a business in a first class country, it takes a lot of process , I own five shops in Nigeria, and come to think of it that Nigerian music is going international.

So I think it’s high time I take Nigeria international too. And that was five years ago.

Look at us today, we are everywhere in the state. It’s a tight decision at the right time . And note it’s now categorized as a black business and the black community embraced it as theirs”

Sharing how he has been able to be consistent as a young black business owner in America, he said “It’s all about future seeing, and getting along with changes around you.

We give to our client world class services. What ever gadget or equipment that comes out today in America, we make sure we get provide same to the Nigerian clients” he said.

Bizzyaski who is also a singer and songwriter has impacted and trained over 50 tattoo artist both in Nigeria and the United States of America.