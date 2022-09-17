Madrid Derby Live on DStv, GOtv

City rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will go against each other this weekend for matchday 6 of the 2022/23 La Liga season showing on SuperSport.

Diego Simeone’s men will host their unbeaten neighbours to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night. The tie will be broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

While Los Blancos are currently top of the table, Atletico is currently outside the top four with 10 points. The hosts will be desperate to end their neighbour’s unbeaten run and claim a vital three points to climb higher on the league table.

Before the Madrid neighbours face each other, Barcelona will take on Elche at the Camp Nou Stadium today at 3:15pm. Xavi Hernandez’s men had a disappointing outing in Europe during the week and they will be keen to bounce back.

The Catalans have a chance at becoming league leaders this weekend if they secure victory against their opponents and hope that Real Madrid drop points against Atletico on Sunday night.

Other games to look out for today include Mallorca vs Almeria showing at 1:00pm, Valencia vs Celta Vigo at 5:30pm, Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano at 8:00pm. All will broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

Sunday games include Real Betis vs Girona at 1:00pm, Villarreal vs Sevilla at 3:15pm and Real Sociedad vs Espanyol at 5:30pm. They will broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).