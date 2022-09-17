LP Committee Gets Two Weeks Ultimatum to Produce Party’s Social Contracts Policy Document

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



To build more confidence in its supporters, the Labour Party has disclosed that it has set up a committee to draft the party’s policy document that would be made public in two weeks.

Thi is just as it said that the committee was also requested to set up a presidential campaign planning and strategy committee for next year’s general elections.

The information was contained in communique released by leadership of the party from a two-day national leadership retreat titled: ‘Nigeria at a Crossroads: Labour Party as the Only Credible Option for National Salvation’, held in Abuja on 12th-13th of September, where crucial national issues were raised, panel discussions held, observations and proposals made, and relevant resolutions duly passed.

“In moving the campaign process forward, ahead of the 2023 elections, the retreat sets up major national committees, namely, a committee to produce Labour Party Campaign Policy document (Given 2 weeks), Presidential Campaign Planning and Strategy Committee,”, part of the communique read.

The party’s move followed Peter Obi’s promise to sign a performance agreement with Nigerians and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make sure that ideas generated at the retreat were followed to the latter.

He promised to solve the challenges facing the country if elected as the president in 2023, saying the blame game must end as that would not offer anybody any excuse.

At the event, Obi said “That is why election next year will not be based on ethnicity; it will not be based on religion; there is no place Christians buy things cheaper; there is no place Muslims buy things cheaper.

“It will not be by my turn, it is nobody’s turn. It must not be by connection.

“Election next year must be based on character and trust; it must be based on competence,” he said.