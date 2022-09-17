Lekki Free Zone Appoints Bolatito Ajibode as Deputy Managing Director 

Peter Uzoho

The Lekki Free Zone Development Company has announced the appointment of Bolatito Ajibode as its new deputy managing director to focus on strengthening and expanding its core business.

Following a comprehensive assessment of her training and track record as a banker with over 30 years of corporate banking experience across three banks and functions, the Board unanimously agreed she is the best person for the job.

The company in a statement, said Ajibode comes highly recommended as a strategic thinker and business development expert who will build on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s foundation of facilitating growth and creating employment in Lagos State.

She joins the Lekki Free Zone Development Company from Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, where she was a General Manager, Head of Client Coverage (Corporate & Investment Banking), responsible for supporting large conglomerates and industrial companies across six major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She holds a first degree in Economics (ed) from Lagos State University and an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She has extensive leadership and business strategy training from notable global universities including Columbia Business School, Kellogg North Western University, and Harvard Business School.

“We are delighted to have Mrs Bolatito Ajibode join the team, she brings to bear her experience and knowledge as a proven Strategy expert with extensive experience in the Nigerian banking sector. I believe she will take decisive measures to further strengthen the benefits of the Zone to new and existing investors,” Head of Corporate Strategy for the Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Tomiwa Idowu, commented.