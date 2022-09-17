Jumia Kicks Off ‘Brand Festival’ Campaign

Omolabake Fasogbon

Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced the kick-off of its annual “brand festival” campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting authentic products at the best prices directly from the manufacturers on the Jumia platform.

According to the organisation, the campaign offers millions of consumers nationwide the opportunity to buy original products from renowned brands such as Adidas, Samsung, Infinix, Umidigi and Nivea, amongst others.

Shedding more light on the campaign, Chief Commercial Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Ijeoma Arum stated that the brand festival transcends promoting authentic products, to connecting consumers to manufacturers for the best deal.

“We are aware of the needs of today’s consumers, which is to gain quality goods at the most competitive market prices and that is the essence of this campaign. We have partnered with the best international brands to make their products accessible to consumers across the country, so consumers can spend less while buying more.

“Partnering with Jumia is always an opportunity to co-create on providing customers with amazing offers on innovative mobile and electronics products which Samsung is best known for, both locally and globally.

Manager of e-commerce Group, Samsung Electronics West & Central Africa, Oyebade Moses, said, “With the current economic situation, it is imperative to ensure that customers are still able to access basic commodities that have a significant impact on their daily activities. The Brand Festival is set to provide this and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Arum urged consumers to take advantage of the amazing offers of the festival that will wrap up by October 2.

She added, “The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, and Flash Sales, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on a number of products. The campaign is also providing free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan”.