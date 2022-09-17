Jerry Shaffer, Badboy Timz, Bella Shmurda Team-up for New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Out across all streaming platforms, this incredibly-composed sound titled, ‘Vibration’, by Jerry Shaffer, in which he hires two incredibly talented Nigeria artistes, Bad Boy Timz and Bella Shmurda is the bop. Bad Boy Timz’ mid-tempo vocals start the song with a searing groove. The energy from Bella Shmurda midway into the song is also a perfect match for the bop.

‘Vibration’ is a perfect blend of Afrobeats and Amapaino sounds. The two featured artistes really created a robust sound. If ever one imagined what a duet between these two pop stars would sound like, then the brand-new song is a perfect summit of anticipation. ‘Vibration’ is another fine addition to the litany of hype-infused records in Nigeria. With the video billed to drop next Friday.

Arguably the perfect summer closing bop, the jam is Shaffer’s first official release for the year 2022. Jerry Shaffer, who is famed for his chart-topping records including the widely acclaimed bop Shedibalabala, Ju Di E among others, is one of the trailblazing hype-men who have created and taken hype-infused records mainstream in Nigeria.

Produced by the Kenyan sound whiz, Motif Di Don, this international collaboration between Nigeria & Kenya “Vibration” is an energetic and euphoric record that romanticizes the glamor of the outdoor-heavy recreational lifestyle that Lagos is famous for.

He says, “It is all about taking time out to breathe, and enjoying the world as it is. It’s the Shaffer lifestyle; go out, make memories, and enjoy your life. With the song, it’s basically a feel-good jam, you know, to get your feet moving on the dance floor and keep the energy going.”

Jerry Shaffer, who is also a Hennessy-affiliated hype man, is one of the leading hype men in Nigeria. He started music professionally, in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic with his debut single, ‘Say So’, featured Nigerian-British singer Mo Eazy and Slimmz, propelling him into the mainstream music scene. Since then, Shaffer has gone on to build a legacy as a prolific entertainer, including managing one of Nigeria’s biggest artistes, Bad Boy Timz.