Iyare, Otabor Win Okunbo @ 60 Golf Tourney

The duo of Osaze Iyare and Deborah Otabor were winners at Kingsley Okunbo @ 60 Invitational Golf Tournament concluded over the weekend at the Benin Club Golf Section, Benin City, Edo State.

The five-day birthday golf tournament was organised by the Committee of Friends led by fmr. BCGS Captain, Ignatius Aigbokhaode in honour of Kingsley Okunbo, a philanthropist, an avid golfer and an apostle of golf development in Edo and in Nigeria.

Iyare (hcp 3) last Friday played 68 net thus wrapped-up the game on Saturday with 73 net, and hereby declared winner in the men’s hcp 0-18 ahead of former BCGS Captain, Mayer Ologbosere who recorded 153 net while Jude Igbinadolor placed third with 155 net. Gen. Oscar Iyare (rtd.) won the best gross award with 171 gross.

Similarly, Otabor prevailed in the ladies hcp 0-28 with 152 net played over two days having beaten Princess Nkeruika Awiaka on count-back while Ehis Igbinadolor placed third with 156 net.

At the closing ceremony, special guests winners, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his wife, Maryam and many other guests from across the country showered encomium on the celebrant’s and organisers of the event that attracted over 200 golfers.

Other winners were Emmanuel Omofuma in the men’s hcp 19-28 with 72 net; Foluso Oboro won the ladies hcp 29-36 category with 76 net; Prof. Josephine Mokwunyei (81 net) and Chief Afam Obanor (74 net) won the veteran men’s and ladies respectively. Dr. John Ogbeide (93 net) and Ivie Iyoha (98 net) won the super veteran men’s and ladies too.