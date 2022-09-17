Gov Emmanuel Seeks Awareness against Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called for concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders and authorities to work towards eliminating all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) against women and the girl-child in the country.

Emmanuel made the call when Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) led by the Chairperson of the forum and first lady of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House Uyo on Thursday.

The governor, who decried the high rate of gender-based violence in the country emphasised that much awareness should be created to promote the rights of women and enforcement of punitive measures to serve as deterrent in curbing the menace in the society.

He lauded Nigerian Governors Wives Forum for leading in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence, saying his state had identified with the vision and programmes of NGWF to address the challenges of the girl-child.

To achieve this, the governor said the state had built referral hospitals in the senatorial districts to intervene in cases of sexually assaulted victims who need help.

“If we had started this in time past, I think the awareness would have been much and a lot could have been achieved.

“All the issues outlined have been there in time past either they were not reported or there wasn’t any kind of awareness on the right privileges on the people who were victims to raise an alarm wherever there is an abuse.

“I don’t think there is any state in Nigeria today that the governor is not aware that he needs to at least have a referral centre for sexual assault victims.

“In Akwa Ibom I have three centres, one in Eket, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and I am establishing one now at Oron.”

He commended the NGWF for choosing Akwa Ibom to host their annual retreat and lauded their initiative and commitment in creating awareness on the need to eradicate all forms of gender-based violence.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NGWF, Mrs. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi had thanked Governor Emmanuel for hosting Nigerian Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) Annual Retreat in the state.

Mrs. Fayemi said Nigerian Governors Wives Forum is concerned over the high rate of drug abuse and its effects in the society and on children, the need to educate the girl-child, how to prevent gender specific cancer and its treatment and increasing access for women in leadership and decision making.

She acknowledged the proactive measures of Akwa Ibom State Government in declaring a state of emergency against gender-based violence.

According to her, wives of governors have domiciled the programme in their various states and called on the need to sustain the programme beyond the present administration.