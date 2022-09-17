Fury can’t be Trusted to Fight Joshua, Says Promoter

The timing is difficult for Anthony Joshua. He has suffered two punishing defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and appeared to all the world to be in turmoil with an outpouring of emotion after the most recent loss.

But he is now in serious negotiations to take on another high-profile contest with British heavyweight rival and WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, explained, “He thinks: this is my only chance, because if he fights Usyk, win or lose I think he’ll retire or you never know with Fury, he could just never fight again.”

Joshua has already agreed to a December 3 date for the fight and the financial split Fury has offered.

“The reason he accepts these terms is he feels this is the only chance he’ll get to fight Tyson Fury. So therefore, okay, it would have been better to come off a victory but we’re here and [Joshua thinks] I can beat him and I feel good,” Hearn said.

“When he drew to Deontay Wilder, we offered Fury the fight against AJ and we offered him 60-40 and he said no and he said I’ll only take 50-50. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to push back on some of the terms. But in the end it was AJ who overruled and said no just accept it.

“He’s always believed he can beat him.”

Hearn has met George Warren, one of Fury’s representatives and last Friday accepted their terms in writing. The next step is to receive and review contracts.

“Broadcasters need to have their discussions,” Hearns said. “Which I don’t think will be a problem. It’s actually not that complicated.

“If they’re genuine and George tells me they are, then I think the fight will get made,” he continued. “I think George feels his instructions are to make the fight. But you just never know with Tyson Fury… Is this a ploy to speed up the Usyk fight, get more money from a site?