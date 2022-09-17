Frank Calls on PDP Leaders to Unite for Victory

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to collaborate with the newly named Presidential Campaign Council of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure victory.

Frank, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, congratulated all members of the Campaign Council and commended Atiku and the national leadership of the PDP for selecting men of proven integrity into the council.

He noted that the Chairman and Director General of the Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal respectively have the requisite capacity to lead the party to victory.

According to him, the track records of Emmauel as a former banker and now Governor and Tambuwal as a lawyer, former House of Representatives’ Speaker and now second term Governor of Sokoto State have all it takes to lead the PDP to victory.

He appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to forgive all offences and work for the realisation of winning the forthcoming presidential election and forming the next government.

According to him, it is obvious that only the PDP can salvage the dwindling economic fortunes of the country following lack of focus and strategic thinking by the APC’s administration.

Frank who is the Untied Liberation Movement for West Papau (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East insisted that Nigerians and looking to the PDP to deliver them from misrule, corruption and bad leadership engendered by the APC, saying, “PDP cannot afford to fail.”

He noted that all other leaders that have been carefully selected for the rescue mission, have required experience, political gravitas and reach to help realise the objective of the council, which is to help the PDP win the presidency and other national and state political offices in 2023.

He urged the Council to focus on issues-based campaign as well as make patriotism, love and peace of the country its watch word.