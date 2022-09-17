Firm Holds Seminar for Education Stakeholders 

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Management of Caleb Group of School has said that it would be engaging stakeholders across the education sector in the country in a virtual seminar to chart a path for development in the sector.

Specifically, the Director of the school, Dr Ola Adebogun stated that the idea of the seminar was inspired by the increasing rate of moral decadence and sexual immorality among students in secondary schools.

Adebogun stated that the seminar would gather parents, teachers, school administrators, government officials as well as representatives of educational institutions and agencies to brain storm and proffer solution to the scourge.

He explained that the programme would also address the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions all over the country.

According to him, codes for participating in the seminar will be communicated across various media platforms.

He said, “Guidelines for participation include strict adherence to civility and decency in use of language, clear and consistent use of accurate facts and figures and deliberate avoidance of insinuations and innuendoes.

“It should be noted that the seminar should not be used as an avenue to settle old scores or unduly lambast public office holders, just as aspersions on individuals and organisations will not be tolerated.

“We shall reason and research presentations that can illuminate the search for practical solutions to the ugly trend of sexual perversion among college children. Communique will be issued at the end of the seminar and forwarded to relevance policy makers for necessary actions.”