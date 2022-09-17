Ejuke’s Brilliance Not Enough to Earn Hertha Berlin All Three Points

Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke supplied the assist for Lucas Tousart’s goal for Hertha Berlin, but a stoppage-time goal from Anthony Caci ensured Mainz snatched a 1-1 draw at Mewa Arena.

Hertha Berlin picked a crucial point against Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion last week, and they looked to do one better when they traveled to Mainz who were coming off a 4-1 bashing at Hoffenheim.

Super Eagles forward got the nod to start his fifth consecutive game for Die Alte Dame.

The 24-year-old needed just thirty minutes to reward his manager for his trust. Ejuke sent a long raking pass onto the head of Lucas Tousart, who made no mistake from close range and fired home to make it 1-0 for the away side.

Hertha Berlin maintained a strong front, holding out for most of the game. Ejuke had a good display, putting himself about as usual. The CSKA Moscow loanee has 43 touches in the game before he was taken off for Peter Pekarik in the 83rd minute.

Unfortunately for Hertha Berlin, they could not hold on to their one-goal lead. Substitute Caci capitalized on a defensive lapse from Hertha Berlin and produced a superb effort that beat Oliver Christensen in the Alte Dam goal to ensure it ended 1-1 at the Mewa Arena.