Buhari Leaves for UN 77th General Assembly in New York Sunday

. To also hold bilateral talks with world leaders, investors

. Returns to Abuja Sept 26

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Sunday, September 18, for New York, the United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

According to a release issued Saturday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina,

the theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, September 13, is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at this year’s UNGA include; the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

President Buhari will take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday, September 21.

Aside his statement, the President will also participate in High Level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

The President will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with world leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

On the entourage of the President are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some Governors, Ministers and top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country on Monday, September 26.