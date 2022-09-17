Brendan UkaGod, taking over hype culture scene in Cyprus

Following the new wave of viral hype songs on social media, super crowd controllers who are popularly known as hype men are being recognized, and are slowly taking over the Hip-Hop music industry with their energetic performances, and Brendan Ukachukwu Makuochukwu aka Brendan UkaGod is one of them.

According to the Cyprus-based Hypemen, his love for the stage and showbiz made him take up the Hypemen business as a full time job in Cyprus.

His early days in the entertainment business back then in Nigeria will see him as a well renowned models and master of the ceremony and through to the university where it was certain that nothing could stop the entertainment phenom.

According to the energetic lad, when speaking to the media a few years back upon his strategic move to the Cyprus, making it to the top of the game is his only ambition and the hypeman

have done nothing short of that.

The past year have seen Brendan UkaGod as one of the big names in Cyprus entertainment where he hosted many events and even organized some block buster events himself across the country.

The Model, MC and hype sensation is not slowing down as he continues to showcase a positive amount of energy almost every night.

One can say with certainty the entertainer is now one of the biggest names in Cyprus entertainment.