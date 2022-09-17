  • Saturday, 17th September, 2022

Akpala Appointed Coach of Belgian Side, KV Kortrijk

Sport | 5 hours ago

Former Super Eagles and Sporting Charleroi forward, Joseph Akpala has joined Belgian club, KV Kortrijk as an assistant coach.

The Belgian club made the announcement on its official website yesterday.

“Joseph Akpala started his Belgian striker career at Sporting Charleroi, where he won the top scorer title in 2008. He then scored 56 goals in 168 games for Club Brugge. After passages in Germany and Turkey, Akpala was also active in Belgium at KV Oostende,” the club said in a statement.

“Today Jimmy & Joseph strengthen the staff of Adnan Custovic as assistant trainers, after the departure of Bart Meert & Damien Januel.

“The full technical staff now consists of: Adnan Custovic (T1), Joseph Akpala (assistant), Jimmy Hempte (assistant), Gunter Van Handenhoven (assistant), Gérard Lifondja (physical coach), Patrick Deman (goalkeeper coach) & Jelmer Platteeuw (video analyst)

“Welcome, Joseph & Jimmy!”

Akpala scored one goal for Nigeria in an international friendly match against France in 2009.

The 36-year-old former Club Brugge forward thrived in the Belgian league and is expected to contribute his quota to the development of players at the club.

