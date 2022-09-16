We’ve Designed Strategies to Reclaim Adamawa, Says APC Women Leader

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Betta Edu, has said her party has put all modalities in place to reclaim Adamawa State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s governorship election in the state.

This was just as she said women would account mainly for the outcome of next year’s general elections going by their level of participation in mobilisation and voting.

Betta in a recent interview with THISDAY said while it was too early in the day to disclose the party’s plans, fielding a female candidate, Senator Anishatu Binani, gave the APC leverage against other contestants in the race.

She said: “She is winning. I can categorically tell you that Senator Binani is the next Governor of Adamawa State by the grace of God. She is a woman who has done a lot of work in Adamawa State.

“We have special strategy for Adamawa that I will not be releasing here. But take it from me, take it to the bank, Senator Binani is the next governor of Adamawa State.

“I’m very proud of my party. We are the only party in Nigeria that gave its ticket to a woman to run. So it shows you that we have gone beyond the primordial level of politics. We are playing advanced politics.

“She would pull through as the first elected female governor in Nigeria.

Binani, the senator representing Adamawa Central, won the APC governorship primary in the state after defeating Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of the state, to emerge the winner of the race.

The APC National Women Leader who began a national mobilisation and women sensitisation tour last week, called on women in the party to support her and other women contesting on the platform of the party.

“We are encouraging our APC women to go all out and support her. We are also of the opinion that those who have pared with women too would also get votes from women.

“The 2023 elections will be won majorly by women. Our party, the APC is putting one of the best candidates that ever was on a presidential ticket in history of this country, she said.