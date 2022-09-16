There is Hope For Upcoming Artists in Nigeria – Blacksatino

On air personality Akinyemi Cynthia Popularly known as Blacksatino has described Upcoming Musicians in Nigeria as Inexperienced

During her show “The blog on Radio” on Wednesday 5th May 2021, she talks about the effort that the new generation artists puts into a music.

“A lot of artist just feel like it is okay to just get into the studio and record without proper coaching”

With the different genres of music in Nigeria like Rap, Apala, Afrobeat, Highlife, Fuji, Jùjú, Yo-pop, Gospel,

a lot of these new artists are not doing the right justice to their songs

She says before now, music was sweet to listen to but now every Tom and harry just feel like since they have access to a music studio, then they can be called an artist.

She also speaks about the money spent by most artists

She says “Music business is high risk high reward. I know it sounds somehow but N2M will move small needle and not get you the Omahlay result you are seeking”

There is no hope for upcoming artists because of the new rate at which moneys are being spent by Older artists.

A lot of artists would rather spend more money on music videos than the actual pr of the song

Nigerians like to relax when it comes to advertising themselves unlike the Chris brown and the Justin beiber they always aim to become.

A regular song with a proper Pr will sell faster than a Beautiful song with less Pr

They also make the mistake of handling this Pr themselves as against contracting it to a proper A&R personnel

“Contacting an Oap to play your song will probably cost you 4 x more than going through a Pr person. Now that’s another big mistake

She urges that media houses should also help by supporting great content when they see one.